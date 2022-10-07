HeroesTD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $723.00 (HTD)

HeroesTD (HTD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, HeroesTD has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeroesTD has a total market capitalization of $84,313.26 and $723.00 worth of HeroesTD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroesTD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeroesTD Token Profile

HeroesTD’s genesis date was November 28th, 2021. HeroesTD’s total supply is 468,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,212,455 tokens. HeroesTD’s official website is www.heroestd.io. HeroesTD’s official Twitter account is @heroes_td. The official message board for HeroesTD is medium.com/@heroestd.

HeroesTD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroesTD (HTD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroesTD has a current supply of 468,000,000 with 35,212,454.602 in circulation. The last known price of HeroesTD is 0.00242592 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,532.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.heroestd.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroesTD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroesTD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroesTD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

