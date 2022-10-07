HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) were up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 3,097,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,102,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

The firm has a market cap of C$192.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

