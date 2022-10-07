High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Down 1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 30,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 98,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
