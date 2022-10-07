High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Down 1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 30,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 98,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

