Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 86000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$44.18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

