home24 (OTC:HMAGF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of home24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

home24 Price Performance

Shares of HMAGF stock traded up 3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.75. home24 has a 12-month low of 3.77 and a 12-month high of 7.31.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

