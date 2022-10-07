HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.57

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in HomeStreet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in HomeStreet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

