Honest Price Tops $0.0084 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $789,172.10 and approximately $184.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2020. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @honestmining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Honest has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 94,061,601.95896123 in circulation. The last known price of Honest is 0.00840309 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,345.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://honestmining.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

