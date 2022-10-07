Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Horizon Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Horizon Oil

In related news, insider Richard Beament acquired 664,304 shares of Horizon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,652.69 ($68,288.59).

About Horizon Oil

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in China and New Zealand. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and the PMP 38160 Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons.

