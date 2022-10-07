HorizonDollar (HZD) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

HorizonDollar (HZD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. HorizonDollar has a market capitalization of $1,500.15 and approximately $76,247.00 worth of HorizonDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorizonDollar has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HorizonDollar token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HorizonDollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

HorizonDollar Profile

HorizonDollar was first traded on February 25th, 2021. HorizonDollar’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for HorizonDollar is www.hzdfoundation.org. The official message board for HorizonDollar is www.hzdcharity.com. HorizonDollar’s official Twitter account is @dollarhorizon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorizonDollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HorizonDollar (HZD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HorizonDollar has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HorizonDollar is 0.0000003 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hzdfoundation.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorizonDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorizonDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorizonDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorizonDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorizonDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.