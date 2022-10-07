Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 58.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $237.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

