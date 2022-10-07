Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of USA Truck worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 33.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $241,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Price Performance

Shares of USAK opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About USA Truck



USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

