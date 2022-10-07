Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $288,000 in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

