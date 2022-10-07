Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 185,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 167.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 900,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,061 shares of company stock valued at $623,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

