Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Resources Connection accounts for 3.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Resources Connection worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 610,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 348,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.76%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

