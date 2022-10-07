Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,784 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises about 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

