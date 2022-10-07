Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,784 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

