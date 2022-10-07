Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

