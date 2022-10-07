Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.62.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

About Hudbay Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.