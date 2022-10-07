Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyperfine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Stock Performance

HYPR stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Hyperfine has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 64,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 303,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $442,580.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,281.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $17,106. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.