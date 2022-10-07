Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.01

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.01 and traded as low as $29.50. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 3,544 shares changing hands.

Hyundai Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

