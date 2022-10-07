ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.11.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $193.37 on Monday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 380.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.