Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.44

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.
Industrias Bachoco Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44.
Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
