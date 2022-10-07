Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.44

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

