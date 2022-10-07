INME SWAP (INMES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,892.00

INME SWAP (INMES) traded down 60.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One INME SWAP token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INME SWAP has traded 99.8% lower against the dollar. INME SWAP has a total market cap of $1,705.60 and approximately $33,892.00 worth of INME SWAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

INME SWAP Profile

INME SWAP launched on May 4th, 2022. INME SWAP’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,131,065 tokens. INME SWAP’s official Twitter account is @inmefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. INME SWAP’s official website is inme.finance.

INME SWAP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INME SWAP (INMES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INME SWAP has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INME SWAP is 0.00001914 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inme.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INME SWAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INME SWAP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INME SWAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

