Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

