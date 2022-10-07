Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $96.28 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

