Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $124,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.13. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

