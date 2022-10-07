Insider Buying: Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Purchases 21,915 Shares of Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Anastasia Deulina bought 21,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,917.05 ($7,149.65).
Afentra Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AET traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 28.20 ($0.34). 1,202,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,695. Afentra plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.41). The company has a market capitalization of £62.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 37.37.
Afentra Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.