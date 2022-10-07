Insider Buying: Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Purchases 21,915 Shares of Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Anastasia Deulina bought 21,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,917.05 ($7,149.65).

Afentra Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AET traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 28.20 ($0.34). 1,202,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,695. Afentra plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.41). The company has a market capitalization of £62.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 37.37.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

