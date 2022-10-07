Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

PINE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 27,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,885. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

