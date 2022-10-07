Insider Buying: Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Buys £20,046.95 in Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) insider Louise George bought 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,046.95 ($24,222.99).

Belvoir Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BLV opened at GBX 206 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £76.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,084.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Belvoir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 193 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.38).

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

