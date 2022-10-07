Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,251 ($39.28) per share, with a total value of £162.55 ($196.41).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,477 ($42.01) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($168.05).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,267 ($39.48) per share, with a total value of £163.35 ($197.38).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,295 ($39.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,389.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,385.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,396.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

