Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $16,960.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.92 per share, with a total value of $16,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.