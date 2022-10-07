Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells 1,422 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $14,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ONEM stock remained flat at $17.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,524,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

