Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells $4,950,034.18 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

