Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells $4,950,034.18 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %
Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
