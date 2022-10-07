Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) SVP Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $722.37. The stock had a trading volume of 666,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.24.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.