Insider Selling: Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Sells 983 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Barnett sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $19,197.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,597.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.01. 229,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,635. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

