Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells $740,742.12 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 164.01 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
