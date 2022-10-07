Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.52. 905,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.51. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

