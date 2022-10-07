Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells $21,318.48 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CRO Rick Rexing sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $21,318.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 343,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rick Rexing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Rick Rexing sold 2,903 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $10,857.22.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 190.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 114,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

