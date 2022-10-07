Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Sells $15,141.48 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $15,141.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honest alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Brendan Sheehey sold 2,488 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $9,305.12.

Honest Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honest by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 144,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Honest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.