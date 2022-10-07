Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $51,480.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,629,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,466,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

TOI stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

