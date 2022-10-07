Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $112,783.32 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79.

On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

