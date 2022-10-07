Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 1,885 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 279 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $12,995.82.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50.

Wayfair Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of W stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

