Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $47,278.12 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zuora by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

