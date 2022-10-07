Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-344 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.97 million. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57-3.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Integer has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

