Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 118,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 148,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

