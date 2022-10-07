Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $17.42 on Monday. Interfor has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

