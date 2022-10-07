Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Acquires £97,400 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Purves bought 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($117,689.71).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,081.50 ($13.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 937 ($11.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($30.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.03. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 587.77.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

