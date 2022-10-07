International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. 75,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

