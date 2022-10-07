International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. 32,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.