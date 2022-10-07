International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

